Season Preview: Bears look to move past ‘anger’ after COVID-19 took away potential state title run in 2020
Prep Softball

Bradshaw Mountain softball head coach Sharon Haese talks to her club March 8, 2021. Haese has a whole new group after the team graduated eight seniors, all of which hoped to win a 4A state title in 2020 before COVID-19 canceled the season. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Bradshaw Mountain softball head coach Sharon Haese talks to her club March 8, 2021. Haese has a whole new group after the team graduated eight seniors, all of which hoped to win a 4A state title in 2020 before COVID-19 canceled the season. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: March 13, 2021 6:50 p.m.

The timing of the coronavirus pandemic could not have been worse for the Bradshaw Mountain softball program.

In 2020, the Bears had eight talented, seasoned seniors on their roster who likely would have led them on a run to the 4A state championship. Bradshaw Mountain had compiled an 8-1 record through March 9, 2020, and then the COVID-19 axe fell, canceling the season. At practice in early March of this year, veteran Bradshaw Mountain coach Sharon Haese tried not to dwell on the misfortune, although the Bears have no seniors and no returning experience in 2021.

“It was hard, and there were a lot of emotions – sad, angry, devastated, disappointed,” Haese said of the cancelled 2020 season. “We have to let the emotions out. I feel for the seniors and everything we had going for us, but we’ve got to let that go and move forward.”

The Bears, who opened the season March 12 at Peoria, seem singularly focused on what is ahead of them.

“We have good kids, and they’re working hard,” Haese added. “… We’ll get them up to the speed of the game. “It will take us a few games to figure out our identity.”

Haese isn’t one to make excuses, and she expects her girls to play their hearts out. During practices, the Bears faithfully wear masks because they don’t want to lose another season to the coronavirus. By rule during games, they must wear masks in the dugout, but not when they are batting or running on the base paths.

“If someone gets COVID, they’ll shut down the program for 10 days,” Haese said. This season, the Bears are led by sophomore shortstop and leadoff hitter Brianna Baca, junior centerfielder and four-hole hitter Kyla McDermott, and junior catcher and five-hole hitter Brina Lankford. They are the only players remaining from the 2020 roster.

“We’ve adjusted really well and we’ve bonded out on the field,” McDermott said. “It feels kind of natural. We’re all getting along very well and we have good chemistry.”

Added Lankford, “We want to keep pushing harder to get better. We have good communication and cooperation.” At pitcher, Bradshaw Mountain will lean on freshman righty Kadence Williams, who bats second in the order. She is joined on the pitcher’s slab by sophomore Mia Luzania and freshman McKaelyn Morgan, the younger sister of former Bear Cailee Morgan.

“It’s really exciting,” Williams said. “Not many freshmen get this opportunity [to pitch at the varsity level].”

In the infield with Baca is sophomore third baseman Ashley Liesiecky, a transfer from Wisconsin, who bats third. Luzania plays first base when she’s not pitching and bats sixth.

“Obviously it’s a very different group [than last year’s],” Baca said. “But we’re very respectful and we don’t talk back [to the coaches]. Our attitudes are highly exceptional. There’s not a day that’s horrible. We always find the positivity and we have a good work ethic.”

Designated player Inez Hatori Laa Cambra, a sophomore, bats seventh. Rounding out the batting order are sophomore Grace Roberts and left fielder Jordie Wilkerson.

For more on the Bears, visit dCourier.com.

“This group is really coachable and soaks everything in,” McDermott added. “We’re really working on our culture – what last year’s team left for us. This year will be great. We’re learning and getting to know each other. I’m excited.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

