Obituary: Matthew L. Burlington

Matthew L. Burlington, 65, of Mayer, Arizona passed away on March 8, 2021. Matthew was born October 12, 1955 in Phoenix, Arizona to John H. Burlington and Doris E. (Hollis) Burlington.

He went on to graduate from Weatherford High School and after trade school he pursued a career as a journeyman lineman and devoted 30 plus years to Arizona Public Service.

Matthew loved fishing, hunting and archery. He also volunteered quite a bit, from food drives to Peewee football coaching.

He is survived by his wife, Dalores “Trish” Burlington; sons, Brian, Matthew K., Cody, Kyle Burlington and William Whitaker; his daughters, Telesa Burlington, Amanda Holland and Caitlin Sheahan; his grandchildren, Evelyn and Jamie Burlington, Jasmine Whitaker and Anjelina Holman; his brother, John Burlington; sisters, Susie Kriepe, Carol Wright and Quilene Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

Matthew was loved and will be missed by many. There will be a memorial service in his honor at 1:00 p.m., on March 20, 2021, at Mayer High School. All attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.