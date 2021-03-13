Obituary: Matthew L. Burlington
Matthew L. Burlington, 65, of Mayer, Arizona passed away on March 8, 2021. Matthew was born October 12, 1955 in Phoenix, Arizona to John H. Burlington and Doris E. (Hollis) Burlington.
He went on to graduate from Weatherford High School and after trade school he pursued a career as a journeyman lineman and devoted 30 plus years to Arizona Public Service.
Matthew loved fishing, hunting and archery. He also volunteered quite a bit, from food drives to Peewee football coaching.
He is survived by his wife, Dalores “Trish” Burlington; sons, Brian, Matthew K., Cody, Kyle Burlington and William Whitaker; his daughters, Telesa Burlington, Amanda Holland and Caitlin Sheahan; his grandchildren, Evelyn and Jamie Burlington, Jasmine Whitaker and Anjelina Holman; his brother, John Burlington; sisters, Susie Kriepe, Carol Wright and Quilene Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
Matthew was loved and will be missed by many. There will be a memorial service in his honor at 1:00 p.m., on March 20, 2021, at Mayer High School. All attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- Arizona reports 563 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; some pharmacy vaccine appointments available
- Thumb Butte memorial to Granite Mountain Hotshots is removed
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 7, 2021
- Motorcyclist, passenger involved in fatal collision with motorhome identified as Canadian citizens
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- Camp Verde man arrested for running large-scale psychedelic drug business
- Local group rescues dog lost in Grand Canyon for 2 weeks
- 28-year-old PV woman dies after being struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 69
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: