Obituary: Mary Allyene McKinley

Mary Allyene McKinley passed away on January 5, 2021 in Bethesda, Maryland at the age of 95. Mary had been a long time resident of Prescott before moving to Maryland to live with her daughter.

She was a devout member of the Christian Science Church, served as a Christian Science Practitioner for many years as well as a chaplain at the Yavapai County Hospital. Mary was known for her caring nature and great sense of humor. She enjoyed people and telling stories of growing up in Hicksville, Ohio.

She is survived by her loving children, Rochel Mary Roland and Randel William Roland.

Mary was an active member of the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum in Canton, Ohio and will be interred at the West Lawn Cemetery located adjacent to the McKinley National Memorial, in Canton, Ohio.

Information was provided by the family.