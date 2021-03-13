Business Lift: Hallmark
Prescott’s only Hallmark Gold Crown store is located at 1046 Willow Creek Road in the Safeway Shopping Center. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 5 and we are closed on Sundays. As a Hallmark Gold Crown store we carry Hallmark greeting cards for every imaginable occasion as well as Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments. We also carry a wide selection of licensed collectibles such as Disney, Peanuts, Star Wars and Harry Potter. We are Prescott’s premiere gift shop with gifts for all of the special occasions in your life including birthday, baby, wedding, anniversary, retirement, etc. We have just the right card and the perfect gift ideas for every age and every occasion. Our inventory is constantly changing as we celebrate all of the holidays throughout the year including Valentines, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas.
