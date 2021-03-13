OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Business Lift: Hallmark

Prescott’s only Hallmark Gold Crown store is located at 1046 Willow Creek Road in the Safeway Shopping Center. (Courtesy)

Prescott’s only Hallmark Gold Crown store is located at 1046 Willow Creek Road in the Safeway Shopping Center. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 13, 2021 4:50 p.m.

Prescott’s only Hallmark Gold Crown store is located at 1046 Willow Creek Road in the Safeway Shopping Center. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 5 and we are closed on Sundays. As a Hallmark Gold Crown store we carry Hallmark greeting cards for every imaginable occasion as well as Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments. We also carry a wide selection of licensed collectibles such as Disney, Peanuts, Star Wars and Harry Potter. We are Prescott’s premiere gift shop with gifts for all of the special occasions in your life including birthday, baby, wedding, anniversary, retirement, etc. We have just the right card and the perfect gift ideas for every age and every occasion. Our inventory is constantly changing as we celebrate all of the holidays throughout the year including Valentines, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Outing to Crown King was a hummer of a trip
Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
Food drive today, Saturday collects nonperishables for Yavapai County Food Bank
NEED2KNOW: New record store; businesses expand; nonprofit donations
Chamber Focus: Western Laundry & Dry Cleaning
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries