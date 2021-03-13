Business Lift: Full Swing Sports Center
Full Swing in Prescott Valley is your hometown go-to location for all-season indoor baseball and softball batting cages, sports games, air hockey, bungee trampoline, zombie dodgeball… and that’s not all. We even have Pokémon collectibles, trading cards, one-on-one pitching or hitting lessons and concessions. And did we mention that parties are free! That’s right, just book in advance and host your special event at Full Swing. You can even bring your own cake, food and drinks. No place else in town offers a better deal. All equipment is sanitized between users, including tokens. Follow us on Facebook and check our monthly calendar for daily specials. We have something for everyone. Come create memories and enjoy America’s pastime. The family that plays together, stays together.
