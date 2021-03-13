Badgers blank rival Flagstaff 3-0, return to state semifinals

For the second time in three years, Prescott’s boys soccer team is back in the final four of the 4A state tournament after shutting out Grand Canyon region rival Flagstaff, 3-0, in the quarterfinals Saturday, March 13, at a blustery and snowy Bill Shepard Field.

The still-unbeaten Badgers, seeded second in these playoffs, finished as the state runner-up in 2019 with a 2-1 loss to Salpointe Catholic in the title match. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Scottsdale Christian Academy, Prescott will have another chance to advance to the championship when it battles Walden Grove.

“I don’t know if you ever really are prepared,” Prescott senior Brayden Nelson said of playing in the state semis. “But a couple of us were there [in 2019]. We’re here to make a statement and get revenge. We don’t want a rerun of that.”

Third-seeded Walden Grove doubled up No. 6 Tempe, 4-2, in their quarterfinal match on Saturday to advance. On the top half of the 4A bracket, top-seeded Salpointe Catholic will meet No. 4 Saguaro at 4 p.m. March 16 at Mountain View High School in Marana.

“It feels good from a coaching standpoint [to return to the state semis],” said Prescott coach Phil Reid, who also coached the 2019 Badgers. “We must be doing something right for us to be back there after only two years.”

On Saturday, Prescott was knotted in a scoreless tie with the Eagles at halftime. But the Badgers didn’t waste any time getting going in the second half. Nelson took control of the midfield, scoring two goals within 10-1/2 minutes of each other in the second half.

Much later, with 3-1/2 minutes left in regulation, Edgar Martinez scored on a tricky liner that slipped through the hands of Flagstaff goalie Riley Olsen-Zwick to put the match out of reach for the visitors.

In these teams’ regular-season meeting on Feb. 3 in Prescott, the Badgers needed overtime to dispatch the Eagles, 2-1. Although it appeared that Saturday’s match was headed for a similar fate, the senior Nelson ensured that no extra session was needed.

Nelson handed Prescott a 1-0 lead with about 35 minutes left in regulation when he ripped a line drive from more than 20 yards out and into the back of the net on an assist from Martinez. Nelson struck again with 15:31 to go on another pretty shot that gave the Badgers a confidence boost.

While Nelson was working his magic, Prescott’s back-row defense, led by senior defenders Jack Bruce and Max Day, was holding Flagstaff’s attack at bay, forming a formidable wall for the entire match.

Flagstaff captain Benett Olsen-Zwick said the Badgers kept a “very compact line” in their 4-5-1 formation. The Eagles were just happy to be in the quarters. They lost 1-0 to 10th-seeded Cortez in their opening-round match March 9, but the Colts played with an ineligible player, which allowed the Eagles to advance.

“They have a lot of solid midfielders and a tight line,” said Benett of Prescott, adding that he thinks the Badgers will reach the state championship match on March 20. “Coach Phil [Reid] is very good tactically.”

Day said the Badgers are hungry to return to the title game after what transpired in 2019.

“I feel really good about it,” he added. “… We got it. I feel confident.”

UP NEXT

Grand Canyon region champion Prescott (13-0) faces third-seeded Walden Grove (9-2) in the 4A state semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Scottsdale Christian Academy, 14400 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix.

If the Badgers win, they would take on the winner of the tournament’s other semifinal, pitting No. 1 Salpointe Catholic (12-0-1) against No. 4 Saguaro (12-1-1), for the 4A state championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at a to-be-determined site.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.