Spectrum Healthcare receives $70,000 in grants to support volunteers
Yavapai County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Spectrum Healthcare Chief Executive Officer April Rhodes stands amid the volunteer and staff operation they have set up for the mass COVID-19 vaccination effort at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Spectrum Healthcare recently received a generous grant totaling $70,000 which will be used to support volunteers. (Nanci Hutson/Courier, file)



mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 12, 2021 2:18 p.m.

Spectrum Healthcare has received a grant totaling $70,000 that will help support volunteers assisting with its mass COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

According to a news release from Spectrum Healthcare, the City of Cottonwood allotted $50,000, the Margaret T. Morris Foundation donated $10,000 and the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Prescott donated $10,000. This grant will be used to support volunteer staff with free lunches at Spectrum’s various vaccination sites within Yavapai County.

“The volunteer support we have received to help vaccinate more than 20,000 people has been beyond amazing," Spectrum CEO April Rhodes said in the release. "So, being able to feed all these hard workers is wonderful. We are so grateful to have these nonprofits help in our efforts at the Vaccination Stations. We have more than 50 volunteers a day who help with everything from sign-in, directions, to watching patients after they receive their vaccination."

Rhodes explained that local and federal agencies, including FEMA, have also been at each location to help with the vaccine rollout.

"They are here all day and Spectrum has been offering free lunches to all as a way of saying thank you. As a nonprofit ourselves, this expense was adding up. So, to receive this financial support is a true blessing.”

Christine Resnick, executive director of the Jewish Community Foundation added, “It will take a community effort to complete this momentous task. The Jewish Community Foundation through its generous donors are more than happy and willing to do our part to help support Spectrum’s volunteers and keep our community members safe.”

Spectrum Healthcare has been leading local mass vaccination sites since Jan. 25, 2021. Moderna’s national vaccination distribution has been slow and recent weather-related delays have contributed to this, but Rhodes is confident Spectrum can keep up with the demand when supplies are abundant.

“We could be vaccinating 2000+ residents here if we had the vaccine. It’s a little frustrating, but hopefully we will begin to see progress within the next few weeks as more of the vaccines are produced,” Rhodes stated. “We just ask for everyone to be patient at this time.”

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COUNTY CASE UPDATE

On Friday, March 12, Yavapai County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases.

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), the county has tested 104,478 residents for COVID-19 with 17,913 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 476 deaths.

Through cross-referencing of cases for duplicates and classification of the late-reported cases by a local medical facility, UCCHS said there is a net +242 cases today. This information is reflected on the county's COVVID-19 dashboard.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 12 COVID-19 patients, eight on the West campus, and four on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 patient, and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

VACCINE UPDATE

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for any updates on appointment availability at the Spectrum and YRMC Points of Dispensing (PODs), as well as pharmacies listed on the Pharmacy Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

YCCHS said they have heard from several sources indicating Walmart stories have started receiving vaccine, and more CVS stories are coming on board in the state. In Yavapai County, the CVS in Wickenburg and Sedona are included.

YRMC has 2nd dose appointments for their POD at the old Sears store in the Prescott Gateway Mall, YCCHS said in the release. Call the new YRMC help line at 928-708-4556 for more information.

Both YRMC and Spectrum believe they will be able to offer first dose appointments by March 18.

The Spectrum POD in Prescott Valley is closed Friday, March 12.

The county's COVID-19 Phone Bank is also closed March 12 and will be reopening at 9 a.m. on Monday to assist people without computers and internet.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

