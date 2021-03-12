Snow closures: PUSD schools closed Friday, March 12
Prescott Unified School District
According to a post on the Prescott Unified School District Facebook page, all its district schools are closed today, Friday, March 12, due to expected inclement weather.
The Thursday night message from PUSD Superintendent Joe Howard reads as follows:
With the current predictions of inclement weather and accumulation of snow in the Prescott area, All Schools will be closed due to snow tomorrow, Friday, March 12th. Pre-K through fourth-grade students will attend classes in Distance Learning. Students should check in with their teachers tomorrow morning, by 8:00 am.
5th-grade through 12th-grade students are already on their last day of Distance Learning and should follow that schedule and work from home.
As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
We hope you have a great spring break with your families and look forward to seeing everyone back fully on Monday, March 22nd.
