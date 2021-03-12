OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 12
Weather  56.0 weather icon
10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
‘People like these four drug dealers don’t value human life’ — Sheriff Rhodes

Four suspects are facing a long list of drug charges after deputies discovered 56-pounds of meth and more than 10,100 fentanyl pills during three traffic stops on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Arrested were (l-r) 26-year-old Jacob Shaver of Camp Verde, 45-year-old Victor Moreno-Sanchez of Phoenix, 36- year-old Juan Sanchez-Lopez and 41-year-old Julian Salazar-Luna, both of California. (YCSO)

Four suspects are facing a long list of drug charges after deputies discovered 56-pounds of meth and more than 10,100 fentanyl pills during three traffic stops on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Arrested were (l-r) 26-year-old Jacob Shaver of Camp Verde, 45-year-old Victor Moreno-Sanchez of Phoenix, 36- year-old Juan Sanchez-Lopez and 41-year-old Julian Salazar-Luna, both of California. (YCSO)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 12, 2021 1:17 p.m.

Deadly street drugs worth nearly $200,000, including 10,100 fentanyl pills and 56 pounds of methamphetamine, were seized during a multi-agency effort Wednesday.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) on March 10, deputies, K-9 officers and Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives worked together to take four alleged drug traffickers off county streets.

The four suspects include 26-year-old Jacob Shaver of Camp Verde, 45-year-old Victor Moreno-Sanchez of Phoenix, 36-year-old Juan Sanchez-Lopez and 41-year-old Julian Salazar-Luna, both of California. All four are facing a long list of drug charges after deputies discovered 56 pounds of meth and more than 10,100 fentanyl pills during traffic stops, the release states.

THREE TRAFFIC STOPS

The first stop involved Shaver, who deputies say had more than 100 fentanyl pills along with 3 grams of methamphetamine and a usable quantity of heroin. Shaver is charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs (heroin) and possession of dangerous drugs.

photo

A YCSO K-9 was deployed during a traffic stop near Interstate-17 in the Cordes Junction on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The dog alerted deputies to 10,000 fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of methamphetamine. (YCSO)

YCSO deputies then pulled over Moreno-Sanchez near Interstate-17 in the Cordes Junction area for a traffic violation. According to YCSO, the deputy noticed inconsistencies during the conversation with Moreno-Sanchez. A YCSO K-9 was deployed and alerted deputies that drugs were inside the vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, 10 pounds of methamphetamine and an estimated 10,000 fentanyl pills were discovered. Moreno-Sanchez was arrested and charged with transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

During a third case on I-17, a YCSO deputy stopped a car for reckless driving. There were two people inside the vehicle, driver Sanchez-Lopez and passenger Julian Salazar-Luna.

After observing multiple suspicious behaviors of the two occupants, the deputy asked for and was granted permission to search the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, deputies found 46 pounds of methamphetamine individually wrapped in one-pound bundles. Both men were arrested and charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

photo

During a March 10, 2021, reckless-driver traffic stop on Interstate 17 a deputy discovered 46 pounds of methamphetamine individually wrapped in one-pound bundles. The two men in the vehicle had consented to the search. They were arrested and charged with Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale. (YCSO)

“The struggle around addiction is very real,” YCSO Sheriff David Rhodes said. “Tuesday, three people overdosed in Cottonwood. Fortunately, first responders were able to revive them and buy them precious time. People like these four drug dealers don’t value human life and I’m glad our deputies and PANT detectives acted so quickly in getting them and their drugs off our streets.”

Citizens can contact YCSO with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or through the website at www.ycsoaz.gov.

