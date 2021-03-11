Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Prescott Baseball Prep Baseball

2021 Prescott Baseball Mascot: Badgers Conference: 4A Region: Grand Canyon 2020 Record: 3-6 (0-0 Grand Canyon) 2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Coach: Kent Winslow (8th Year) 2021 Schedule: Date Opponent Time 3/12 at Gilbert 7 p.m. 3/18 Tempe 3 p.m. 3/23 at Coconino* 4 p.m. 3/25 Coconino* 3 p.m. 3/30 Mohave* 3 p.m. 3/31 at Deer Valley 3:45 p.m. 4/1 at Mohave* 3:45 p.m. 4/6 Saguaro 4:30 p.m. 4/8 at Mesquite 3:45 p.m. 4/13 at Flagstaff* 3:45 p.m. 4/14 Marcos de Niza 3 p.m. 4/14 Flagstaff* 3 p.m. 4/20 Bradshaw Mtn.* 3 p.m. 4/22 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 3 p.m. 4/27 at Lee Williams* 4 p.m. 4/29 Lee Williams* 5 p.m. 4/30 at Estrella FH 6 p.m. 5/4 Mingus* 3 p.m. 5/5 at Mingus* 3:45 p.m. TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA * Grand Canyon Region Game

