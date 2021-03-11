Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Prescott Baseball
Prep Baseball
2021 Prescott Baseball
Mascot: Badgers
Conference: 4A
Region: Grand Canyon
2020 Record: 3-6 (0-0 Grand Canyon)
2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach: Kent Winslow (8th Year)
2021 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
3/12 at Gilbert 7 p.m.
3/18 Tempe 3 p.m.
3/23 at Coconino* 4 p.m.
3/25 Coconino* 3 p.m.
3/30 Mohave* 3 p.m.
3/31 at Deer Valley 3:45 p.m.
4/1 at Mohave* 3:45 p.m.
4/6 Saguaro 4:30 p.m.
4/8 at Mesquite 3:45 p.m.
4/13 at Flagstaff* 3:45 p.m.
4/14 Marcos de Niza 3 p.m.
4/14 Flagstaff* 3 p.m.
4/20 Bradshaw Mtn.* 3 p.m.
4/22 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 3 p.m.
4/27 at Lee Williams* 4 p.m.
4/29 Lee Williams* 5 p.m.
4/30 at Estrella FH 6 p.m.
5/4 Mingus* 3 p.m.
5/5 at Mingus* 3:45 p.m.
TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA
* Grand Canyon Region Game
