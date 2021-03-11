Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Bradshaw Mountain Softball
Prep Softball
2021 Bradshaw Mountain Softball
Mascot: Bears
Conference: 4A
Region: Grand Canyon
2020 Record: 8-2 (1-0 Grand Canyon)
2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach: Sharon Haese (8th Year)
2021 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
3/12 at Peoria 3:45 p.m.
3/16 Payson 1 p.m.
3/23 Lee Williams* 3:45 p.m.
3/25 at Lee Williams* 3:45 p.m.
3/30 at Coconino* 4 p.m.
4/1 Coconino* 3:45 p.m.
4/6 at Mohave* 3:45 p.m.
4/8 Mohave* 3:45 p.m.
4/9 at Saguaro 3:45 p.m.
4/13 at Mingus* 3:45 p.m.
4/15 Mingus* 3:45 p.m.
4/20 Prescott* 3 p.m.
4/22 at Prescott* 3 p.m.
4/27 American Leadership 3:45 p.m.
4/30 Moon Valley 4 p.m.
5/4 Flagstaff* 3:45 p.m.
5/5 at Flagstaff* 3:45 p.m.
TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA
- 4A Grand Canyon region game
