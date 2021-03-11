Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Bradshaw Mountain GIrls Tennis
Prep Girls Tennis
2021 Bradshaw Mountain Girls Tennis
Mascot: Bears
Conference: Division II
Region: Section II
2020 Record: 2-1 (0-0 Section II)
2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach: Jack Fields (3rd Year)
2021 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
3/12 at Combs 3:30 p.m.
3/17 at Apache Junction 3:30 p.m.
3/18 Flagstaff* 3:30 p.m.
3/23 at Prescott* 3:30 p.m.
3/24 Notre Dame Prep.* 3:30 p.m.
3/26 at Mingus* 3:30 p.m.
4/1 Barry Goldwater* 3:30 p.m.
4/6 at Coconino* 3 p.m.
4/7 North Canyon 3:30 p.m.
4/13 at Deer Valley* 3:30 p.m.
4/15 Buckeye Union 3:30 p.m.
4/20 at Cactus Shadows* 3:30 p.m.
TBA Division II State Meet TBA
* Section II Match
