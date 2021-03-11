Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Bradshaw Mountain GIrls Tennis Prep Girls Tennis

2021 Bradshaw Mountain Girls Tennis Mascot: Bears Conference: Division II Region: Section II 2020 Record: 2-1 (0-0 Section II) 2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Coach: Jack Fields (3rd Year) 2021 Schedule: Date Opponent Time 3/12 at Combs 3:30 p.m. 3/17 at Apache Junction 3:30 p.m. 3/18 Flagstaff* 3:30 p.m. 3/23 at Prescott* 3:30 p.m. 3/24 Notre Dame Prep.* 3:30 p.m. 3/26 at Mingus* 3:30 p.m. 4/1 Barry Goldwater* 3:30 p.m. 4/6 at Coconino* 3 p.m. 4/7 North Canyon 3:30 p.m. 4/13 at Deer Valley* 3:30 p.m. 4/15 Buckeye Union 3:30 p.m. 4/20 at Cactus Shadows* 3:30 p.m. TBA Division II State Meet TBA * Section II Match

