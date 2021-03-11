OFFERS
Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Bradshaw Mountain GIrls Tennis
Prep Girls Tennis

Bradshaw Mountain Bears. (Courier graphic)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr.
Originally Published: March 11, 2021 5:43 p.m.

2021 Bradshaw Mountain Girls Tennis

Mascot: Bears

Conference: Division II

Region: Section II

2020 Record: 2-1 (0-0 Section II)

2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach: Jack Fields (3rd Year)

2021 Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

3/12 at Combs 3:30 p.m.

3/17 at Apache Junction 3:30 p.m.

3/18 Flagstaff* 3:30 p.m.

3/23 at Prescott* 3:30 p.m.

3/24 Notre Dame Prep.* 3:30 p.m.

3/26 at Mingus* 3:30 p.m.

4/1 Barry Goldwater* 3:30 p.m.

4/6 at Coconino* 3 p.m.

4/7 North Canyon 3:30 p.m.

4/13 at Deer Valley* 3:30 p.m.

4/15 Buckeye Union 3:30 p.m.

4/20 at Cactus Shadows* 3:30 p.m.

TBA Division II State Meet TBA

* Section II Match

