Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Bradshaw Mountain Boys Tennis Prep Boys Tennis

2021 Bradshaw Mountain Boys Tennis Mascot: Bears Conference: Division II Region: Section II 2020 Record: 2-1 (0-0 Section II) 2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Coach: Tim McClintock (7th Year) 2021 Schedule: Date Opponent Time 3/12 Combs 3 p.m. 3/18 at Flagstaff* 3:30 p.m. 3/23 Prescott* 3:30 p.m. 3/25 at Notre Dame Prep.* 3:30 p.m. 3/26 Mingus* 3:30 p.m. 3/31 Casa Grande 3:30 p.m. 4/1 at Barry Goldwater* 3:30 p.m. 4/7 at North Canyon 3:30 p.m. 4/13 Deer Valley* 3:30 p.m. 4/15 at Buckeye Union 3:30 p.m. 4/20 Cactus Shadows* 3:30 p.m. TBA Division II State Meet TBA Section II Match

