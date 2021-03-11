Season Preview: Badgers returning to field after COVID-19 erased 2020 season

PRESCOTT — A year ago to the day, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made an official Declaration of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, March 12, 2020, the state of Arizona had nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Today, 830,465 cases have been confirmed, resulting in 16,464 deaths.

Needless to say, when it was announced that the Arizona Interscholastic Association was canceling the spring sports season at or around the same time as Ducey’s announcement for high schools across the state, sports weren’t a priority.

Today, however, as the pandemic seems to be getting under control thanks to COVID-19 vaccination programs across the country, mask-wearing and social distancing, is it finally time to return to play?

Most say yes.

Luke McCauslin, a senior this year for the Prescott baseball team, said it was terrible to watch what the seniors had to go through a year ago in losing their season.

“It was very unfortunate for those seniors who didn’t get to finish off the season last year,” McCauslin said. “But we’re very grateful that we get to play this spring and we’re ready to start.”

The senior outfielder believes 2021 is going to be good for the Badgers.

“I think this year holds a lot for us, it’s a younger team, a lot younger than past years. But, a lot of kids are stepping up and filling positions, and they’re doing great,” McCauslin said.

Elvis Hauptman, a senior pitcher and shortstop for the Badgers, said it’s good to be back in uniform.

“It’s good to be back … and we’re playing to win,” Hauptman said with a big smile.

Hauptman is likely the No. 1 starter on the mound this season for Prescott, which played only nine games in 2020 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Longtime Prescott head coach Kent Winslow, who officially announced he’ll be retiring after the 2021 season, said he’s looking forward to guiding this group of players through what still is an unknown path due to COVID-19.

That “unknown path” is entering a season without much offseason work, like summer baseball, club baseball, and fall, Winslow said.

“Normally we have our own team and make sure and give them playing time, and we are able evaluate, and have a little bit of an idea who will be varsity for us,” Winslow said. “Fall, we couldn’t play, then we could, and then got shut down again. Everyone is in the same boat, though.”

Winslow said he likes the current players under his watch, stating that they work “very hard” and should compete this season. As for expectations, Winslow wasn’t keen on trying to predict anything this year.

“It’s hard to read our region, I think it’s going to be a dog fight. I don’t know if anyone is way up here, or way down there. I expect us to be successful, but how far that takes us I don’t know. But we’re going to come out and compete, and I think we’ll field a pretty good team so we’ll see how it falls,” Winslow said.

PITCHING

Winslow said Hauptman is likely his No. 1 starter with lefty Hunter Hayes, Tyson Potts, Ben Schwartz and Malikia Hawkins behind him.

“It looks good in early going,” Winslow said. “We’ve got four or five guys that we can run out there and they’ll compete.”

OFFENSE

Winslow said the Badgers are a pretty typical Prescott group with a few guys that can hit for power and a few guys with speed.

“We’ll cut them loose a little bit,” Winslow said of his players with speed. “We have some guys that can swing with a bit of power, so we’ll tell them to keep the ball off the ground so they don’t hit into double plays. We have a couple guys that can drive it.”

COVID-19

The longtime skipper of the Badgers confirmed it wasn’t a great experience having to tell seniors in 2020 that they had played their last game in a Prescott uniform without finishing the season, but Winslow is trying to be as optimistic as possible in 2021.

“You can start whining and complaining, but bottom line is, we could be where we were last year and then it would be really bad,” Winslow said. “I just felt so bad for the seniors last year, and you just don’t want that to happen again in your career. It’s just great that we get to play.”

UP NEXT

Prescott (0-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) opens the 2021 campaign on the road against Gilbert on Friday, March 12. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Badgers will host Tempe in their home opener Thursday, March 18. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.