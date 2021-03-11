OFFERS
Prescott Area Artists Studio tour accepting applications

Prescott Area Studio Tour Artist Steve Atkinson sketches outdoors. The 2021 Prescott Area Artists Studio Tour, scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Oct. 1-3, is now accepting applications. Visit www.prescottstudiotour.com for more information. (Prescott Studio Tour/Courtesy)

Prescott Area Studio Tour Artist Steve Atkinson sketches outdoors. The 2021 Prescott Area Artists Studio Tour, scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Oct. 1-3, is now accepting applications. Visit www.prescottstudiotour.com for more information. (Prescott Studio Tour/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: March 11, 2021 6:05 p.m.

The 2021 Prescott Area Artists Studio Tour, scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Oct. 1-3, is now accepting applications.

The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is a three-day self-guided tour where the public can visit the private studios of artists in the quad-city area. The Studio Tour was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Board President Lynn Schmitt, all artists in the Quad Cities are encouraged to apply.

“We are currently looking for quad-city area artists who are interested in participating in this year’s in-person Studio Tour,” Schmitt said. “We are asking artists to submit applications including images of their work which will then be juried by a group of local artists. The artists who are accepted will then be exhibiting at a private studio during the Tour.”

Schmitt explained that the Studio Tour is an important opportunity for area artists to show and sell their work.

“The Studio Tour gives artists the opportunity to meet the public, explain how they create their work and sell their work to the public,” Schmitt said. “The Tour also provides each juried artist with their own page on the Tour website showcasing their work, letting the public know where the artist will be during the Tour and how to contact the artists if they are interested in their work.”

In addition, the Studio Tour publicizes the artists and their work through social media posts and emails to the Art Lovers list, as well as in select print and radio advertising.

The Studio Tour website will provide maps showing where each studio is located, Schmitt added.

“The public can decide which studios they want to visit and create their personal, self-guided tour,” Schmitt said. “The Studio Tour website also lists the artists by medium, so people interested in a specific medium can easily identify studios with artists working in those mediums.”

Visitor’s to an artist’s studio will be able to see and purchase the artist’s work and to learn how the artist creates that work. “Most artists on the Tour demonstrate how they make their art. This is a unique opportunity for the public to see the workings of an artist’s private studio,” Schmitt said.

Final applications are due by April 9. Sign up to be on the Tour’s Art Lovers email list to receive up-to-date information about the Tour and its artists.

Visit www.prescottstudiotour.com for more information.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Subscribe to youtube.com/CourierNewsroom for notifications of his videos. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

