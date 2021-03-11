OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: George S. Timmons

George S. Timmons

George S. Timmons

Originally Published: March 11, 2021 9:14 p.m.

George S. Timmons, 94, of Prescott, Ariz. passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021 and has joined his wife, Monita D. Timmons, in the presence of God. He was born on August 10, 1926 in Joplin, MO to Leroy Kittrell Timmons and Bess Spiva Timmons. He graduated from Pittsburgh High School and attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas where he studied Agriculture and was a Beta Theta PI since 1944. KSU is where he met his beloved Monita and they were married in 1950 while attending the university. George and Monita spent their early married years in Kansas and moved to Arizona in 1975. They lived in Phoenix until 1998, when they retired to Prescott.

George has always lived a life of exemplary service and taught his family the importance of serving others. George served in the Navy during World War II and he and his wife were both Peace Corps volunteers in the Philippines. They also dedicated much time and service to Huntington’s Disease research and aid and personally hosted retreats for families impacted by the disease in Prescott. For many years, George was a real estate developer in the Phoenix area, and provided affordable homes and self financed loans to struggling families. His subdivision became affectionately known by the residents as Timmons Village. In his retired years, George was an active Big Brother in the Big Brothers Big/Sisters program in Prescott and helped numerous ‘Littles’ with reading proficiency. He was a friend to all and loved by so many.

George is survived by his three children, Jill, Gregg and Gary, as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E Hwy 69, in Prescott Valley. Please visit www.sunrisefuneralhome.com to sign George’s guestbook. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Yavapai.

