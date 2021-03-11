March 11, 2020: The day everything changed

On March 11, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told a congressional panel, "I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now."

On that day one year ago, the coronavirus outbreak was formally declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

A few months later, on June 30, 2020, Fauci warned lawmakers during a Senate hearing that the United States was “going in the wrong direction” with the coronavirus surging badly enough that he predicted some regions were putting the entire country at risk — just as schools and colleges were wrestling with how to safely reopen.

On Thursday, Fauci reflected on the past pandemic year in an interview on the Today show.

Now serving as Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 for President Biden, he expressed cautious optimism about what lies ahead for the rest of 2021. While the virus is “still very much circulating,” Fauci said, there is indeed “light at the end of the tunnel as the vaccine rollout continues, but we’ve got to keep putting our foot to the pedal when it comes to public health measures."

Fauci also noted that there were a litany of failures that helped fuel the virus’ spread in the U.S. He urged the public to “at a minimum” keep wearing masks, adding that it is indeed “risky” for state leaders to insist on prematurely reopening.

Thursday, March 12, marks an anniversary for Arizona when in 2020 Gov. Doug Ducey made an official Declaration of Emergency. On that day a year ago there were nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Today, 830,465 cases have been confirmed in Arizona, resulting in 16,464 deaths.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), a week after the state's Declaration of Emergency the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Yavapai County on March 19, 2020. At that time, there were 45 cases in all of Arizona and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors declared a Proclamation of Countywide Emergency.

CURRENT COUNTY NUMBERS

As of Thursday, the county has recorded 17,671 positive cases and 476 local deaths. YCCHS reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths overnight.

Through cross-referencing of cases for duplicates and classification of the late-reported cases by a local medical facility, there is a net -5 cases adjusted on the county's COVID-19 dashboard for March 11.

VACCINE UPDATE

Yavapai County has vaccinated close to 87,000 residents – 53,000 receiving the first dose and 35,000 fully vaccinated – utilizing 98% of the vaccine allocation. YCCHS estimates the county is close to 50% of Phase 1B.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 13 COVID-19 patients, nine on the West campus and four on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood and the Prescott VA each report one COVID patient.

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for any updates on availability at the Spectrum and YRMC Points of Dispensing (PODs), as well as pharmacies listed on the Pharmacy Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

There are second-dose appointments available through the YRMC POD, YCCHS said in the release. Call 928-442-5103 to check on appointment availability.

Both YRMC and Spectrum believe they will be able to offer first-dose appointments by March 18. The Spectrum POD in Prescott Valley is closed March 11 and 12.

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is available to assist people without internet or computer in making appointments by calling 928-442-5103, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.