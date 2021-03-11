Business Lift: Desert Flower CBD and Wellness
At Desert Flower CBD and Wellness, we dedicate ourselves to providing up to date and accurate information on CBD therapy. We have a video library on a variety of topics, and we maintain a reference book on chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, insomnia, arthritis and more. Customers are welcome to take handouts with them.
Our products include Elixinol and Charlotte’s Web for people, and Pet Releaf for dogs and cats. We recognize that each person is unique as to CBD dosage and how long it may take get results. We’ll work with you to provide the correct product for your needs. We’re available via phone, text, or email during business hours, evenings and weekends should you have any questions or concerns. Home delivery or curbside pickup is always available.
*These products have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any disease.
Desert Flower CBD and Wellness: 3130 Robert Road in Prescott Valley 928-350-9943, www.desertflowercbd.com
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- Arizona reports 563 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; some pharmacy vaccine appointments available
- Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment will go to Yavapai County's more rural pharmacies
- Thumb Butte memorial to Granite Mountain Hotshots is removed
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 7, 2021
- Motorcyclist, passenger involved in fatal collision with motorhome identified as Canadian citizens
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Camp Verde man arrested for running large-scale psychedelic drug business
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- Local group rescues dog lost in Grand Canyon for 2 weeks
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: