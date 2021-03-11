OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Business Lift: Desert Flower CBD and Wellness

Desert Flower CBD and Wellness/Courtesy

Desert Flower CBD and Wellness/Courtesy

Originally Published: March 11, 2021 6:45 p.m.

At Desert Flower CBD and Wellness, we dedicate ourselves to providing up to date and accurate information on CBD therapy. We have a video library on a variety of topics, and we maintain a reference book on chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, insomnia, arthritis and more. Customers are welcome to take handouts with them.

Our products include Elixinol and Charlotte’s Web for people, and Pet Releaf for dogs and cats. We recognize that each person is unique as to CBD dosage and how long it may take get results. We’ll work with you to provide the correct product for your needs. We’re available via phone, text, or email during business hours, evenings and weekends should you have any questions or concerns. Home delivery or curbside pickup is always available.

*These products have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any disease.

Desert Flower CBD and Wellness: 3130 Robert Road in Prescott Valley 928-350-9943, www.desertflowercbd.com

