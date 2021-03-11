OFFERS
Business Lift: Amber Ivy woman’s clothing boutique

Amber Ivy woman’s clothing boutique/Courtesy

Amber Ivy woman’s clothing boutique/Courtesy

Originally Published: March 11, 2021 6:50 p.m.

Natalie Latham is a multi-generation native and business owner working in retail for over 20 years. She opened Amber Ivy clothing Boutique in Chino Valley one year ago. Amber Ivy is a woman’s boutique specializing in modest clothing on a modest budget carrying brands like Kancan, Judy Blue, Not Rated, and Gypsy Jazz shoes. While located in Chino Valley, this boutique is worth the drive. If you come see us and are from out of town we will give you a $5 credit towards your next purchase. So come take a trip out to the country and see us! We are open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 928-308-1110 for more information or directions.

Amber Ivy: 329 Butterfeild Road, Chino Valley, 928-308-1110

