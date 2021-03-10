US to buy additional 100M Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses

The U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, according to reports from the Biden administration. The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the months following.

The U.S. is set to receive enough doses of the three approved vaccines by the middle of May to cover all adults. The surplus would ensure supply to cover young adults and children, pending the result of safety and efficacy trials. They could also be used as potential "boosters" to further protect against emerging virus variants, or be shared with allies overseas once Americans are protected.

The federal government shipped out nearly 3.9 million doses of the Janssen vaccine last week and says it plans to distribute 16 million more by the end of this month.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County recently received an initial allocation of 1,800 doses of the Janssen vaccine which is being offered in rural clinics by the Community Health Center of Yavapai and Spectrum Healthcare, as well as rural pharmacies, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) said in a Wednesday, March 10 news release. County health officials are unsure of when the next allocation will be received.

Yavapai County reported 14 new COVID-19 Cases and one death overnight. The county has tested 103,981 residents for COVID-19 with 17,676 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 474 deaths.

Through cross-referencing of cases for duplicates and classification of the late-reported cases by a local medical facility, a net +56 cases were reported by the county on Wednesday.

Yavapai County has vaccinated over 84,000 residents – 52,333 receiving the first dose and 32,588 fully vaccinated. YCCHS estimates we are close to 50% of Phase 1B.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients, 12 on the West campus, and three on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID patients and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.



STATE CASES

Arizona on Wednesday reported 830 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases along with 78 deaths following two days during which no new deaths were reported amid continued slowing in the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest figures reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state's pandemic totals to 828,630 confirmed cases and 16,404 deaths.

The number of related hospitalizations continued to drop, with COVID-19 patients occupying 868 inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from 925 on Monday and only about a sixth of the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

SPRING FEVER CONCERNS

Nationally, health officials have voiced concerns about Spring Break being the “perfect storm” to spread COVID-19 variants. Some colleges are offering students money to stay in town, and several have canceled Spring Break altogether, YCCHS shared in the release.

PODS UPDATE

County residents are encouraged to check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for any updates on availability at the Spectrum and YRMC Points of Dispensing (PODs), as well as pharmacies listed on the Pharmacy Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

According to YCCHS, there are currently second-dose appointments available through the YRMC POD, call 928-442-5103.

Both YRMC and Spectrum believe they will be able to offer first-dose appointments by Thursday, March 18.

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is available to assist people without internet or computer in making appointments by calling 928-442-5103, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.