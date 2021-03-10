Obituary: John Barry Moore

John Barry Moore was born on August 29, 1947 into a military family in Carmel, California to Gaylord Moore and Florence Mary Peele. He passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 5:10 pm. He was one of six brothers who have all preceded him in death except one brother Allen Fray and his wife Sharon.

Throughout his life he was dedicated to his country, family, and friends. He served with diligence and distinction in the US Army during the Vietnam War where he earned several medals. In August of 1981 John married the love of his life, Sonja and a bond nothing can ever separate began. They chose to reside at Sonja’s family home with her mother, Nana Verg, and her 2 brothers, George, and Harold and have lived there ever since. Together they welcomed their 7 beloved grandchildren Brooke, Bethanie, Ryan, Brittany, Anna, Boydie, and Leah, who called them “Baba” and “Hairy Papa”. The spoiling still goes on to this day and has been extended to their 5 great-grands, Jaida, Jaxon, McKenzie, Brighton, and Jazlyn.

John was an avid fisherman, and greatly enjoyed doing construction projects to make the couple’s home and rentals into something they could be proud of. Throughout their lives and marriage John and Sonja have welcomed many friends who they have treated like family and many of whom they adopted as their own. Matt and Linda Frank, and their whole family have become especially dear and have been a huge blessing from God and are considered their adopted kids. “Papa John”, always a brave soldier, fought bravely to the end, and will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him, and we are so grateful he was gladly welcomed to his heavenly home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 12 at Lifepointe Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona at 10 am.

