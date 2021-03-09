Prescott Valley teen Hannah Cupp’s life celebrated nearly 1 year after her fentanyl-related death

Family, friends to gather at Watson Lake Park, virtually the night of March 20

Nearly a year after Prescott Valley teen Hannah Cupp’s untimely death, her family and friends will gather at Watson Lake in Prescott and online at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, to celebrate her life, one cut short by a lethal synthetic opioid.

Cupp, 17, died in her bedroom on March 22, 2020, reportedly after she had unknowingly grabbed a carfentanil-laced tablet that a boy she knew dropped as he left her family home late one night.

Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says is about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled, which Cupp’s family says happened in Hannah’s case.

Hannah’s death was one of several that alerted the Prescott Valley community to the fentanyl crisis here, which has not improved since then. If anything, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has gotten worse.

Yavapai County has struggled to contain the opioid epidemic. For example, in 2020 alone, the Prescott Valley Police Department reported receiving 70 overdose calls tied to synthetic opioids/opioids, which included 18 deaths and 16 lives saved. Three children younger than 18 years old died.

THE GRIEVING PROCESS

Hannah’s stepmother, Sommer Cupp, and her father, Michael Cupp, have grieved for Hannah in different ways over the past year.

Sommer, who said she became best friends with Hannah, has made a conscious decision to keep Hannah’s memory alive, primarily through photos and mementos.

Michael has endured several stages of grief and said he looks forward to the March 20 celebration as a time for closure and continued healing.

Hannah’s 12-year-old younger sister, Randi-Rayne Cupp, is a reserved, composed young girl who has grieved in her own way, too.

The wounds from Hannah’s death remain fresh. Hannah’s best friend, Renee Beaumont, 19, said she wants to design a webpage which she hopes will become a platform for speaking out against synthetic opioids. “I wanted to do the platform,” Beaumont said. “I thought, ‘What can I do? How can I help?’ ”

Beaumont, who will graduate from Yavapai College at the end of 2021 with an associate degree in children’s psychology, said she met Hannah on her birthday at age 15. She still feels the weight of Hannah’s death and tears up when talking about her.

“Hannah’s worth a lot,” said Beaumont, who plans to teach middle schoolers. “Her character, kindness, and willingness to be there for others [is what I will cherish and remember most].”

This past week, Beaumont visited the Cupps’ new family home in the Viewpoint subdivision, where she was helping to organize a memorial on a platform along the main staircase near the front entrance. The memorial features a prominently placed color portrait of Hannah, photos of family and friends, and assorted notes and memorabilia of Hannah’s.

Sommer says Mike talks to Hannah every morning before work. An art piece fashioned like a rose with a green stem holds Hannah’s ashes.

When Renee and Hannah would hang out, they would watch reality TV shows and do each other’s makeup all night long. They also got matching tattoos done with their friends.

“We never fought or argued,” Renee recalled. “Hannah could get along with anybody.”

Anyone is welcome to view Hannah’s Celebration of Life Memorial online at everloved.com/life-of/hannah-cupp. (Note that this link will not be live until March 15.)

Learn more about #1PILL1CHOICE1LIFE at https://www.facebook.com/1Pill1Choice.

Doug Cook is a reporter for the Prescott Valley Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.