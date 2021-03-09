OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police Department hiring animal control officer

The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for animal control officer applicants who are energetic, self-motivated and dedicated to provide a high level of service to a diverse customer base. (PVPD)

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 3:45 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is now hiring for the position of animal control officer.

This is a full time position whose duties are related to the care, control and licensing of animals within the Town of Prescott Valley.

According to a news release, PVPD is looking for applicants who are energetic, self-motivated and dedicated to provide a high level of service to a diverse customer base. Cat and Dog people are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be over 18 and have a high school diploma or GED.

“If you love animals, love working outdoors in a dynamic environment, have work experience and training working with animals and a high level of public contact, this may be the job for you,” the release stated.

For the full job description and requirements, check us out at the information below.

To be considered for employment with the Town of Prescott Valley, applicants must submit an online application at www.pvaz.net. Under the job title “Animal Control Officer” is the full job description, salary and requirements.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

