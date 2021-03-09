Prescott Valley Police Department hiring animal control officer
The Prescott Valley Police Department is now hiring for the position of animal control officer.
This is a full time position whose duties are related to the care, control and licensing of animals within the Town of Prescott Valley.
According to a news release, PVPD is looking for applicants who are energetic, self-motivated and dedicated to provide a high level of service to a diverse customer base. Cat and Dog people are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be over 18 and have a high school diploma or GED.
“If you love animals, love working outdoors in a dynamic environment, have work experience and training working with animals and a high level of public contact, this may be the job for you,” the release stated.
For the full job description and requirements, check us out at the information below.
To be considered for employment with the Town of Prescott Valley, applicants must submit an online application at www.pvaz.net. Under the job title “Animal Control Officer” is the full job description, salary and requirements.
Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- State health officials lower COVID vaccine age to 55; Yavapai County nowhere near criteria needed
- Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment will go to Yavapai County's more rural pharmacies
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 8, 2021
- Prescott Valley begins annex process for 2 properties north of 89A
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Camp Verde man arrested for running large-scale psychedelic drug business
- Local group rescues dog lost in Grand Canyon for 2 weeks
- 28-year-old PV woman dies after being struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 69
- Prescott Valley fugitive Jonathan Bracher captured
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: