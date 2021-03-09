Free slash drop-off begins April 1 at Yavapai County transfer stations

Yavapai County plans to continue its annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations from April 1 through June 1.

In a news release this week, the county announced that the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the county Public Works Department, were continuing the program.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours. Information on locations and hours is available at https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

The news release adds that Camp Verde will not be accepting slash at this time.

“This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures,” says the news release. “Cutting away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.”

The county urges residents to take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as they create defensible space around their properties.

Items that will be accepted include: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings.

Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal, and garbage.

The release adds that all slash must be removed from plastic bags. The program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

The county asks people using Yavapai County facilities to follow the recommended CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID-19 guidelines.

More information is available by contacting the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Information provided by Yavapai County.