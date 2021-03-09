OFFERS
County Recorder’s Office to resume in-person services March 15

Yavapai County Administration Building (Courier file photo)

Yavapai County Administration Building (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 7:15 p.m.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office plans to open for in-person service on Monday, March 15, at the Prescott and Cottonwood locations.

“Social distancing and masks will be required to enter the buildings until further notice,” states a news release announcing the re-opening.

The release adds that residents may also still use other options to present documents for recording, including:

• Mailing documents to 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott AZ 86305, or 10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

• Using the temporary Recorder Drop Box outside of the Fair Street and Cottonwood Annex Buildings.

Information on recording guidelines are available for review at http://www.yavapai.us/recorder/frequently-asked-questions-faqs.

The Recorder’s Office reminds residents that “should all requirements not be met, documents must be returned and not be recorded.”

Also, documents must be in an envelope; envelope can be no thicker than one half inch; and can be no larger than 10 inches by 15 inches.

Funds to record must be included with the document(s) ($30 per document). No cash is accepted, and payment must be a check or money order only, the release states.

A current return mail address and contact information must be included, and drop-off is no later than 4 p.m. for same day recording.

More information is available by calling 928-771-3244.

Information provided by Yavapai County Recorder’s Office.

