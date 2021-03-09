OFFERS
Arizona reports 563 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; some pharmacy vaccine appointments available

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Staff and AP report
Originally Published: March 9, 2021 1:15 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 9, 2021 1:26 PM

Arizona on Tuesday, March 9, reported 563 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the second straight day as related hospitalizations increased slightly.

The state's pandemic total of confirmed cases increased to 827,800 while the total death toll dropped by two to 16,326. The state Department of Health Services attributed the decrease to reviews of death certificates.

Related hospitalizations rose with 928 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, up from 919 on Sunday but still far below the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both continued to drop, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The state's rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,528.1 on Feb. 21 to 1,381.7 on Monday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 75.3 to 58.2 during the same period.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases overnight. The county has tested 103,789 residents for COVID-19 with 17,620 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 473 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday.

Through cross-referencing of cases for duplicates and classification of the 900 late-reported cases by a local medical facility, there is a net -25 cases, the release explained.

“We anticipate that many of the late-reported cases were received too late to investigate, however YCCHS is still in the process of inputting and analyzing the data,” YCCHS Epidemiologist Stephen Everett said.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

VACCINE UPDATE

Yavapai County has vaccinated over 81,000 residents – 51,514 receiving the first dose and 30,339 second dose.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients, 12 on the West campus, and three on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID patients and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for any updates on availability at the Spectrum and YRMC Points of Dispensing (PODs), as well as pharmacies listed on the Pharmacy Information page. Visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

According to YCCHS, there are appointments available with Walgreens in Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, and at Dewey Pharmacy and Chino Valley Pharmacy as supplies of the vaccine is are on site.

Spectrum Healthcare’s POD in Prescott Valley will be in the AZ Dermatology Suite, 3001 N. Main St. (not Findlay Toyota Center) through Wednesday, March 10.

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is available to assist people without internet or computer in making appointments by calling 928-442-5103, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

