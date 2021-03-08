Obituary Notice: Jimmie P. Houts
Originally Published: March 8, 2021 10:55 a.m.
Jimmie P. Houts, age 97, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born January 5, 1924 in Arthur, Illinois and passed away February 25, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements are entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home.
