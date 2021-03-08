Editorial: 2021 Readers' Choice Award nominations open

Help us recognize the best of local businesses and show your support.

The Daily Courier is giving readers a chance to nominate their favorite local businesses in its annual Daily Courier Readers’ Choice Awards.

These awards are beneficial to both the area’s businesses as well as the newspaper’s readers, said Daily Courier Advertising Manager Megan Smith.

“After all that our local businesses have endured in 2020, this is a fitting way for the community to thank their favorite shops and owners for their perseverance and tenacity,” Smith said. “So many of them sacrificed so much to continue to provide us with goods and services, smiles and hope.”

NOMINATIONS DUE BY MARCH 26

Nominations are now open for The Daily Courier Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers have until 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 26, to nominate their favorite businesses in 12 categories, including Food and Dining, Local Shopping, Arts and Entertainment, Automotive + RV, Just For Kids, Professional Services, Recreation, Health and Wellness, Home and Garden, Pets, Bars and Nightlife and Best Giving and Gracious.

A business only needs to be nominated once to make the final ballot.

To nominate a favorite local business, visit www.DailyCourierChoice.com.

VOTING BEGINS APRIL 12

On Monday, April 12, readers will then be allowed to vote for their favorite businesses from those which were nominated. The voting will end at 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 21.

WINNERS ANNOUNCED JULY 7

Winning businesses will be contacted by Sunday, May 30, and winners will be published in a special Readers’ Choice publication in The Daily Courier on Wednesday, July 7.

“Winning the Daily Courier Readers’ Choice Award is a seal of approval from the community awarded by a trusted news source, an award that is a reflection of the local market,” Smith said. “There’s no better accolade for a local business to know that their friends and neighbors are supporting them. This is all about celebrating local businesses.”

Even during the pandemic last year, the Reader’s Choice contest received a tremendous amount of support from readers who wanted to recognize our persevering local businesses, Smith said.

If you are a local business and have questions, contact the Awards Desk by email at DailyCourierContest@prescottAZ.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2023.

Complete rules can be found on the nomination page at DailyCourierChoice.com.