Adoption Spotlight: Angel and Steve
Originally Published: March 8, 2021 7:57 p.m.
These brothers are two peas in a pod and can’t wait to find their forever family! Angel loves to cook and bake — especially when it means new recipes and foods. An active and friendly boy, he likes hanging out his friends, cheering on the Denver Broncos and playing Minecraft. Big brother Steve is passionate about sports — especially soccer — and loves going to the park, watching movies and jumping around at the trampoline park. Get to know Angel, Steve and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
