OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 06
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening

The Espresso Barn, 1301 E. Gurley St. Suite B in Prescott, announced in a Facebook post March 1, 2021, that it had closed after two years in business on Feb. 28, 2021. Operator Ryan Glass stated that he and his crew are embarking on a “new endeavor called ‘St. Mc’s,’ ” a coffee shop opening at 532 S. Montezuma St. on March 15. (The Espresso Barn/Courtesy)

The Espresso Barn, 1301 E. Gurley St. Suite B in Prescott, announced in a Facebook post March 1, 2021, that it had closed after two years in business on Feb. 28, 2021. Operator Ryan Glass stated that he and his crew are embarking on a “new endeavor called ‘St. Mc’s,’ ” a coffee shop opening at 532 S. Montezuma St. on March 15. (The Espresso Barn/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: March 6, 2021 5:29 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$6

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$78

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

NEED2KNOW: Ginza Sushi grand opening; food truck event canceled; Dolce Skin Care moves
Need2Know: Cuppers Bistro closed; Prescott Family Diner closed; Pizza Hut in Prescott relocating
Need2Know: New Prescott espresso bar/consignment shop; PV Denny’s closed for renovation; Mall has new food court tenant
Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
Need2Know: Prescott Valley Florist moves in with Allan’s Flowers; Colt Grill opens; Savoini’s remains vacant; Thai House Café to reopen; The Sushi Man closes; Fly-U Shuttle reopening
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries