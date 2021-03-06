OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 06
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Forecasters: Above-normal wildfire threat on tap for Arizona

Firefighters take a look at the “Sears Fire” on Sept. 28, 2020, a wildfire north of Phoenix that destroyed several structures, including multiple homes. According to the National Weather Service, drought conditions spanning all of Arizona are contributing to projections for above-normal wildfire threats this spring and summer. (Tonto National Forest/Courtesy, file)

Firefighters take a look at the “Sears Fire” on Sept. 28, 2020, a wildfire north of Phoenix that destroyed several structures, including multiple homes. According to the National Weather Service, drought conditions spanning all of Arizona are contributing to projections for above-normal wildfire threats this spring and summer. (Tonto National Forest/Courtesy, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 6, 2021 8:05 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Drought conditions spanning all of Arizona are contributing to projections for above-normal wildfire threats this spring and summer, the National Weather Service says.

February had below-average precipitation, and drier and warmer conditions are expected in March and into the spring, according to a wildfire outlook released Thursday.

"The entire state of Arizona is then forecast to have above-normal significant wildland fire potential by June," the outlook said.

Above-normal wildfire threats are expected to develop first in lower elevations extending from southeastern Arizona to Yavapai County in north-central Arizona before spreading north along the Mogollon Rim by May, "then into all of Arizona by June," the outlook said.

Drought conditions are now present across all of Arizona, compared with 30% of the state at this time last year, the outlook said. "This winter's below-normal precipitation exacerbated drought conditions across the state."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Storm not enough to mitigate drought conditions
Editorial: Drought, wildfire threats remain
April sees below-average rainfall; above- average temperatures likely to continue
Arizona's drought conditions worsening
Fire danger forecast: Danger, danger, danger
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries