Yavapai County up 18 new COVID-19 cases overnight, 6 new deaths, officials say

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases overnight, including six new deaths, according to a news release Friday afternoon.

The county has tested 103,046 residents for COVID-19 with 17,568 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 472 deaths.

Yavapai Reginal Medical Center in Prescott is caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, while the east campus in Prescott Valley has seven on the books.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported three COVID-19 patients Friday, March 5, while the Prescott VA has one COVID patient.

VACCINE

Yavapai County has administered over 73,000 doses of Moderna vaccine, utilizing 96.4% of the vaccine allocated. A total of 50,263 residents have been vaccinated with the first dose, and close to 24,000 are fully vaccinated, according to a news release.

YCCHS has been working closely with both Spectrum and YRMC to get patients their second appointments through a phone bank and website.

“Currently, second doses have been the priority, with first dose appointments reopening beginning March 15,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a news release.

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for any updates on availability at the Spectrum, YRMC Points of Dispensing, as well as pharmacies listed on the Pharmacy Information page: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

BULK OF CASES

YCCHS received a late reporting of more than 500 cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday, March 4. These cases are not new, county health officials said, but each needs to be classified by hand and added to the total count.

For instance, Thursday’s COVID-19 report had 17,486 reported cases in the county, but Friday’s report has 17,568, an increase of 82. Those 82 cases were classified by hand with the cross-referencing procedure.

“There will be a big difference for a week or so, but [we] will report the current cases reported each day,” Yavapai County Epidemiologist Stephen Everett said in a statement.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported the full 500 cases Friday on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, which will reflect higher than the case count YCCHS reports.

STATE NUMBERS

Arizona reported 84 coronavirus deaths along with 2,276 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday. Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases was about 1,170 as of Thursday, down about 400 from two weeks earlier, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from nearly 88 to 62 during the same period.

The latest figures raised the state's pandemic totals to 823,384 known cases and 16,269 deaths.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state continued to decrease, with 1,043 inpatient beds occupied as of Thursday, the state's coronavirus dashboard showed. Arizona's pandemic high was 5,082 hospitalizations on Jan. 11.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.