Suspects who damaged church statues sought by Prescott Valley Police; public’s help needed

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying three individuals in association with damage to statues at the St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, according to a news release.

At approximately 9:33 p.m. on Feb. 9, one teenage male (white with dark hair, wearing a white and gray flannel shirt, khaki/gray pants, blue sweatshirt, and black shoes with white soles) and two teenage females (one wearing a dark colored jacket or sweatshirt with an angel and the letter “H” on the back) were walking near the church. The teenage male struck a statue with his skateboard, causing damage to the statue.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. and 1:35 a.m. on Feb. 23 and 24, an unidentified teenage male (white with dark hair, wearing glasses, a gray Champion sweatshirt, dark jeans, and dark athletic shoes with while bottoms) broke out six windows at the church by throwing rocks.

All suspects were traveling in the direction of the Valley View Apartments after the vandalism.

Those involved have not yet been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent, the news release stated. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that those accused may be found guilty by a court of law.

PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent Witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.