Edgar Martinez hat trick leads Prescott over rival Bears 7-0; state next

The unbeaten Prescott boys soccer team will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and in a solid position to contend for a 4A state championship after throttling rival Bradshaw Mountain to end the regular season on Friday night, March 5.

At Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley, junior striker Edgar Martinez registered a hat trick of three goals and senior forward Ryland Waples scored two goals to lead the Badgers to a 7-0 victory.

Grand Canyon region champion Prescott improved its record to 11-0 (6-0 Grand Canyon). Bradshaw Mountain ended its campaign at 3-7 (1-5).

“This was really meaningful to me,” Martinez said of capping the regular season with a blanking of Bradshaw Mountain. “This is a really good team this year. We worked really hard to get where we are right now.”

Junior defender Bryce Costas and sophomore forward Cole Gross added a goal apiece for Prescott, which is ready to make a run at a state title two years after finishing as the 4A state runner-up under coach Phil Reid in 2019.

“I’m really happy to be with my friends [in this moment],” Martinez said. “I know we can take it all.”

On March 5, the Badgers led the Bears only 2-0 at halftime, but a pep talk from Reid lit a fire under the boys in the second half en route to the convincing victory. Afterward, Prescott hoisted the Rivalry Cup trophy on the visitor’s sideline as a small contingent of fans celebrated with them.

“When you’re winning, you always feel good,” Reid said. “This season we took it one game at a time and it wasn’t like, ‘Hey, we’re No. 1!’ But it’s good to go in [the state playoffs] as No. 1.”

Most of the players on this Prescott team have played with each other for the past several years, since they were 10 or 11 years old. They have a special camaraderie that isn’t easily defined.

Waples, who is playing his first season of soccer with the veteran Badgers, said the team has been talking all season about getting a chance to play for a state championship.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prescott was not even sure it would be able to play this season. It took an Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) ruling to get the winter season going in early January.

Despite needing to wear masks while practicing and playing, and staying socially distanced when possible, the Badgers have managed to keep the momentum going over the past two-plus months. Prescott had a breakthrough offensive performance on March 5 that the squad hopes will provide a springboard heading into state.

“We’ve been trying to put eight, seven goals on the board [in a game for some time now],” Waples said. “Finally it happened.”

Prescott junior Frank Castro, who was a freshman on the Badgers’ 2019 state runner-up team, said the tight-knit Badgers’ time may be now to capture a coveted state crown.

“We’ve been playing for each other and working together as a team,” Castro said. “When you do that, it really bonds you together.”

After the March 5 match, Bradshaw Mountain senior Alan Avalos-Duran congratulated the Badgers personally. He played soccer with several of the Prescott players as a youngster.

“They have a good team overall,” Avalos-Duran said of Prescott. “I wish them luck. They have the chemistry. They have everything.”

UP NEXT

The AIA will be broadcasting its state soccer bracket release show on Saturday, March 6, as part of the AZPreps365.com Saturday morning radio show. The show will air from 8 to 10 a.m. on a free webcast via the NFHS Network.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.