OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 06
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Edgar Martinez hat trick leads Prescott over rival Bears 7-0; state next
Prep Boys Soccer

The Prescott boys soccer team (11-0, 6-0 Grand Canyon) hoists the rivalry cup trophy as they beat Bradshaw Mountain 7-0 on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Prescott Valley. It was the regular season finale. (Doug Cook/Courier)

The Prescott boys soccer team (11-0, 6-0 Grand Canyon) hoists the rivalry cup trophy as they beat Bradshaw Mountain 7-0 on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Prescott Valley. It was the regular season finale. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: March 5, 2021 8:48 p.m.

The unbeaten Prescott boys soccer team will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and in a solid position to contend for a 4A state championship after throttling rival Bradshaw Mountain to end the regular season on Friday night, March 5.

At Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley, junior striker Edgar Martinez registered a hat trick of three goals and senior forward Ryland Waples scored two goals to lead the Badgers to a 7-0 victory.

Grand Canyon region champion Prescott improved its record to 11-0 (6-0 Grand Canyon). Bradshaw Mountain ended its campaign at 3-7 (1-5).

photo

Prescott's Brayden Nelson (12) works his way downfield as the Badgers played Bradshaw Mountain on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Prescott Valley. (Doug Cook/Courier)

“This was really meaningful to me,” Martinez said of capping the regular season with a blanking of Bradshaw Mountain. “This is a really good team this year. We worked really hard to get where we are right now.”

Junior defender Bryce Costas and sophomore forward Cole Gross added a goal apiece for Prescott, which is ready to make a run at a state title two years after finishing as the 4A state runner-up under coach Phil Reid in 2019.

“I’m really happy to be with my friends [in this moment],” Martinez said. “I know we can take it all.”

On March 5, the Badgers led the Bears only 2-0 at halftime, but a pep talk from Reid lit a fire under the boys in the second half en route to the convincing victory. Afterward, Prescott hoisted the Rivalry Cup trophy on the visitor’s sideline as a small contingent of fans celebrated with them.

“When you’re winning, you always feel good,” Reid said. “This season we took it one game at a time and it wasn’t like, ‘Hey, we’re No. 1!’ But it’s good to go in [the state playoffs] as No. 1.”

Most of the players on this Prescott team have played with each other for the past several years, since they were 10 or 11 years old. They have a special camaraderie that isn’t easily defined.

Waples, who is playing his first season of soccer with the veteran Badgers, said the team has been talking all season about getting a chance to play for a state championship.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prescott was not even sure it would be able to play this season. It took an Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) ruling to get the winter season going in early January.

Despite needing to wear masks while practicing and playing, and staying socially distanced when possible, the Badgers have managed to keep the momentum going over the past two-plus months. Prescott had a breakthrough offensive performance on March 5 that the squad hopes will provide a springboard heading into state.

“We’ve been trying to put eight, seven goals on the board [in a game for some time now],” Waples said. “Finally it happened.”

Prescott junior Frank Castro, who was a freshman on the Badgers’ 2019 state runner-up team, said the tight-knit Badgers’ time may be now to capture a coveted state crown.

“We’ve been playing for each other and working together as a team,” Castro said. “When you do that, it really bonds you together.”

After the March 5 match, Bradshaw Mountain senior Alan Avalos-Duran congratulated the Badgers personally. He played soccer with several of the Prescott players as a youngster.

“They have a good team overall,” Avalos-Duran said of Prescott. “I wish them luck. They have the chemistry. They have everything.”

UP NEXT

The AIA will be broadcasting its state soccer bracket release show on Saturday, March 6, as part of the AZPreps365.com Saturday morning radio show. The show will air from 8 to 10 a.m. on a free webcast via the NFHS Network.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bradshaw boys soccer beats rival Prescott 5-4 to win Alliance tourney
Bradshaw boys' soccer gets 2-0 win over Prescott High
Bradshaw boys soccer team coasts into break with shutout of Prescott
Badgers aim to replicate last season’s state finals appearance
Prescott hoists Rivalry Cup Trophy for 1st time in 4 years
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries