Yavapai County Assessor releases tax year 2020 Notice of Value

Yavapai County Assessor Judd W. Simmons mailed out nearly 164,000 Notices of Value on Feb. 19 for the tax year 2022.

These values have an effective valuation date of 1/1/21 and will be used to calculate 2022 tax bills.

The 2022 Notice of Value is the county’s official declaration of Full Cash Value and Limited Property Value Assessments. Please note that only the Limited Property Value will be used to calculate your 2022 property tax bill.

By state statute, this notice must be mailed before March 1 of the year prior to the tax year.

The notice includes values for both 2021 and 2022, which allows all property owners to easily recognize any increase or decrease in assessed value from the previous year.

The median value of single-family residences has increased from the 2021 Notice to the 2022 Notice by approximately 6%. This increase reflects the market increases in value to the existing home inventory. Please note that this increase is in the median (middle) home value and not the mean (average) home value.

Median home values reflect the point at which 50 percent of the homes are below this value and 50 percent are above this value.



All property owners should review their Full Cash Value. If you believe it is at or above “Market Value” (what you could sell for in today’s market) then consider filing a Petition for Review.

Information on the appeal process is contained on the Notice of Value.

It should be noted that the full cash value is intended to reflect a value slightly below “market value” and only the full cash value can be appealed.