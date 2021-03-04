Spectrum Healthcare works with local provider on 2nd dose administration
Spectrum Healthcare, the local nonprofit healthcare organization administering COVID-19 vaccine in Yavapai County, announced Thursday, March 4, it will be working with Thumb Butte Medical Center to administer second doses of Moderna vaccine.
All patients who had their first dose of the Moderna vaccine administered by Thumb Butte Medical Center qualify for a second dose.
At this time, Spectrum is not scheduling first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the priority is on completing second doses.
Spectrum continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only, and walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
Spectrum may require proof of the first dose administration for receipt of the second dose, or use the state reporting systems to verify first dose as needed.
Spectrum implemented a pop-up call center to assist individuals who need to schedule their second dose appointment. The call center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 928-414-8884.
“We have worked closely with Dr. Askari and his office at Thumb Butte Medical Center to ensure a smooth transition,” Spectrum Health Care Chief Executive Officer April Rhodes said. “We are grateful for partnerships such as this that allow us to serve Yavapai County. We are thankful to Dr. Askari and his office staff for their generous gift of time, as they volunteered at our Vaccination Station this week.”
All patients are encouraged to check Spectrum Healthcare’s website each day to check for updates, www.spectrumhealthcare-group.org.
Information provided by Spectrum Healthcare.
