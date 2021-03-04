OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 05
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Spectrum Healthcare works with local provider on 2nd dose administration

Thumb Butte Medical Center Facebook photo

Thumb Butte Medical Center Facebook photo

Originally Published: March 4, 2021 6:40 p.m.

Spectrum Healthcare, the local nonprofit healthcare organization administering COVID-19 vaccine in Yavapai County, announced Thursday, March 4, it will be working with Thumb Butte Medical Center to administer second doses of Moderna vaccine.

All patients who had their first dose of the Moderna vaccine administered by Thumb Butte Medical Center qualify for a second dose.

At this time, Spectrum is not scheduling first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the priority is on completing second doses.

Spectrum continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only, and walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

Spectrum may require proof of the first dose administration for receipt of the second dose, or use the state reporting systems to verify first dose as needed.

Spectrum implemented a pop-up call center to assist individuals who need to schedule their second dose appointment. The call center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 928-414-8884.

“We have worked closely with Dr. Askari and his office at Thumb Butte Medical Center to ensure a smooth transition,” Spectrum Health Care Chief Executive Officer April Rhodes said. “We are grateful for partnerships such as this that allow us to serve Yavapai County. We are thankful to Dr. Askari and his office staff for their generous gift of time, as they volunteered at our Vaccination Station this week.”

All patients are encouraged to check Spectrum Healthcare’s website each day to check for updates, www.spectrumhealthcare-group.org.

Information provided by Spectrum Healthcare.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Appointments at local vaccination sites rescheduled due to vaccine shipment delays
Spectrum Healthcare and YRMC vaccine PODs to resume this week
Spectrum puts pause on new COVID appointments to be sure enough vaccine available
Arizona's Medicaid agency approves payment for rides to vaccine appointments
Winter storms in the East continue to delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries