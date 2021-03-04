OFFERS
Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment will go to Yavapai County's more rural pharmacies

This photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Yavapai County is expecting a shipment of 1,800 doses of the Janssen vaccine next week. The shipment will most likely be allocated to the more rural pharmacies in the county. (Johnson & Johnson/Courtesy)

This photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Yavapai County is expecting a shipment of 1,800 doses of the Janssen vaccine next week. The shipment will most likely be allocated to the more rural pharmacies in the county. (Johnson & Johnson/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 4, 2021 12:59 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 4, 2021 4:19 PM

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is expecting a shipment of 1,800 doses of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine next week.

This shipment will most likely be allocated to the more rural pharmacies, YCCHS stated in a news release Thursday, March 4.

The allocation of Moderna vaccine, the brand being used in Yavapai County, will be the same as last week at 10,500 doses, which will supply the Points of Dispensing (PODs) for Spectrum and Yavapai Regional Medical Center, YCCHS clinics and the Community Health Center of Yavapai. Currently, second doses have been the priority, with first dose appointments reopening beginning March 15.

Check the county's Vaccine Information page for available vaccine appointments and local updates, www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases overnight and five deaths.

The county has tested 102,838 residents for COVID-19 with 17,486 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 466 deaths.

As cross-referencing of cases continues, county health officials reported a net -25 cases overall.

YCCHS reported YRMC is caring for 17 COVID-19 patients, 11 on the West campus, and six on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID patients, and the Prescott VA has one COVID patient.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

