Prescott PD to engage DUI Task Force for St. Patrick’s Day

Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force, according to a news release.

As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur throughout the weekend.

The Tri-City DUI Task Force will continue to conduct high profile details throughout 2021 and would like to remind motorists that driving impaired is never worth the monetary loss or the physical and emotional devastation that can be caused by simply making that bad choice to drink and drive, the news release stated.

Prescott PD would like to remind the public to drive sober, designate a driver or call a taxi to stay safe.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.