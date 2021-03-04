Adoption Spotlight: Emily
Originally Published: March 4, 2021 7:23 p.m.
Emily is bright, caring and creative. She loves to express herself through contemporary dance, art and makeup, and enjoys taking walks outside. Emily is very intelligent and hopes to attend Barrett, The Honors College at ASU. Get to know Emily and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
