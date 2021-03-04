$400 reward offered for info leading to arrest of fugitive

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is requesting the public’s help and is offering a $400 cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of fugitive Richard Jason Lyerla, according to a news release.

Lyerla, 35, ran from deputies as they were attempting to arrest him during a traffic stop that took place in the Cottonwood area on Wednesday, March 3. Deputies pulled over the car that Lyerla was in on for driving without a license plate.

Lyerla, a passenger, was acting extremely nervous and gave deputies a false name and date of birth, YCSO reported. While speaking with deputies, Lyerla told them he was nervous because he had an open alcohol container inside the car.

As the deputies were about to take Lyerla into custody, he ran from them. Two deputies chased him, but lost sight of Lyerla around the 2500 block of South Copper Drive in Cottonwood.

Upon learning his true identity, the deputies discovered Lyerla had multiple warrants in Arizona and California, the most serious of which is a parole violation warrant out of California for stalking. Lyerla is also facing a long list of Yavapai County charges as a result of his actions during this encounter with the deputies, the news release stated.

YSCO asks anyone who can provide information on Lyerla’s whereabouts to submit a tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.