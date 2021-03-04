OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 05
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

$400 reward offered for info leading to arrest of fugitive

Richard Jason Lyerla is being sought by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO is offering a $400 cash reward for information that could lead to his arrest. (YCSO)

Richard Jason Lyerla is being sought by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO is offering a $400 cash reward for information that could lead to his arrest. (YCSO)

Originally Published: March 4, 2021 8:31 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is requesting the public’s help and is offering a $400 cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of fugitive Richard Jason Lyerla, according to a news release.

Lyerla, 35, ran from deputies as they were attempting to arrest him during a traffic stop that took place in the Cottonwood area on Wednesday, March 3. Deputies pulled over the car that Lyerla was in on for driving without a license plate.

Lyerla, a passenger, was acting extremely nervous and gave deputies a false name and date of birth, YCSO reported. While speaking with deputies, Lyerla told them he was nervous because he had an open alcohol container inside the car.

As the deputies were about to take Lyerla into custody, he ran from them. Two deputies chased him, but lost sight of Lyerla around the 2500 block of South Copper Drive in Cottonwood.

Upon learning his true identity, the deputies discovered Lyerla had multiple warrants in Arizona and California, the most serious of which is a parole violation warrant out of California for stalking. Lyerla is also facing a long list of Yavapai County charges as a result of his actions during this encounter with the deputies, the news release stated.

YSCO asks anyone who can provide information on Lyerla’s whereabouts to submit a tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Catch 22 -Day 4: 52-year-old sought for impersonation, warrants
Catch 22 — Day 4: Man wanted on felony charge of impersonation
Catch 22 — Day 8: Authorities seek fugitive woman on parole violation for narcotics possession
Catch 22 — Day 14: Woman sought after arrest for aggravated DUI
Suspicious fire reported at Congress Grocery Store, information sought
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries