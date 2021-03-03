OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Robert William Ford

Robert William Ford

Robert William Ford

Originally Published: March 3, 2021 7:03 p.m.

Bob Ford was 98 years old when he passed on Feb. 20, 2021. He passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death. Bob was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Madera, California, to Grace and Stanley Ford.

Upon graduating from high school in 1940, he found work as a firefighter with the California Division of Forestry (CDF) in Madera. In 1940-1941, he attended San Bernardino Junior College. When WWII broke out, he returned to Madera and enlisted in the Navy to become a carrier pilot, but was eventually released due to childhood exposure to TB. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps continuing to work at CDF until he was called up in 1943. Bob was assigned to fly bombers in Texas to train bombardiers.

After the war, Bob returned to work at the CDF, making it his career and rising through the ranks with an assignment in Santa Cruz. Bob met Gaytrelle, in Santa Cruz, whom he married in 1954. His assignments included positions in Hollister, Gilroy, and Morgan Hill before working many years in the CDF headquarters in Sacramento until his retirement in 1977.

Bob was an active member of the California Division of Forestry Employees Association (CDFEA). He served on the board of directors for many years representing the retired members of the association with the California Employees Public Retirement System. Bob was a long-time union leader of local 2881 International Association of Fire Fighters. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Gaytrelle; his son, Larry Robert Ford; and his daughters, Ann Marie Ford and Barbara Grace Johnson. Bob enjoyed family, friends, traveling the world and golfing. Bob is survived by his children, David Ford, Kathy Ford and Donald Ford; his twin brother, Richard (Dick) Ford; and many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren.

His ashes will be interred at the Prescott National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation, 1731 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95811.

Information was provided by the family.

