Obituary: Lorne A. Noyes

Originally Published: March 3, 2021 7:01 p.m.

Lorne A. Noyes passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on March 2, 2020, at the age of 76 after a four-year battle with cancer. His niece, Thesa, was by his side and holding his hand as he passed into eternity. Lorne was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and came to Arizona with his parents at the age of 13.

He was a lifetime “railroad enthusiast” beginning when he was only 5 years old. Lorne was a member of several railroad clubs and provided beautiful photography of the trains, friends and scenery throughout the years.

Lorne was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 36 years, Susan J. Noyes, in 2018. He is loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews, and siblings-in-law.

The family is looking forward to a future opportunity to honor Lorne and Susan’s wishes to have their ashes disbursed at Windy Point on the Cumbres & Toltec Railroad near the border of New Mexico and Colorado.

Information was provided by the family.

