New age-based vaccine priority no longer specifically targets high-risk groups

On Monday, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced it is doing away with vaccine priority numbered phases and switching to an age-based distribution model.

The state's new age-based priority system will no longer specifically target high-risk groups as it has since the start of the vaccination effort.

The change starts with vaccinating anyone 55 and older at two state-operated points of distribution (POD) in Maricopa County — the State Farm Stadium in Glendale and Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Yavapai and most other counties in the state are currently vaccinating groups in the original prioritized Phase 1B. These counties will transition into the age-based approach once they reach the designated parameters.

State health officials explained that the new system will be a more efficient way to reach Arizonans with serious underlying health conditions who weren't scheduled for vaccines until Phase 1C of the rollout.

With this distribution change most Arizonans with underlying medical conditions should be able to get vaccinated earlier in the process. The state will also start working with employers of certain essential workers, including restaurants, to accelerate the vaccination process for them, YCCHS stated in the release.

More than 1.9 million Arizonans have been vaccinated with their first dose of vaccine, of 17.5% of the population and more than 645,000 people are fully vaccinated with two doses. More than 69,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Yavapai County, with close to 20,000 residents fully vaccinated with two doses.

"The new hybrid model is an age-based distribution model, versus the numbered phases," Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) explained in a news release Wednesday. "Once 55% of the people in a targeted age group receive at least one dose of vaccine, currently 65+ in Yavapai County, the jurisdiction will move to the next age group."

Until then, the original numbered phases will continue to be used locally.

VACCINE PODS UPDATE

YCCHS announced Wednesday, March 2, it is now taking appointments for individuals in Phases 1A and Phase 1B. See the phase chart on the agency's Vaccine Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. Call 928-771-3122 to make an appointment.

Spectrum’s POD hours at Findlay Toyota Event Center in Prescott Valley are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, closed on Thursday and Friday. The Verde Valley Christian Church POD in Cottonwood is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can reach the Spectrum Call Center at 928-414-8884.

The YRMC POD at the old Sears building at Prescott Gateway Mall is operating 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. seven days a week. Currently, second doses have been the priority, with first dose appointments reopening beginning March 15. Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for updates.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases overnight and one death was removed from the dashboard count. One death was found to be in an assisted-living facility in another county, and many duplicated entries were found, for a net case count of negative 77, which has been adjusted on the county's COVID-19 dashboard.

The county has tested 102,603 residents for COVID-19 with 17,434 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 461 deaths.

YRMC is caring for 20 COVID-19 patients, 14 on the West campus, and six on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID patients and the Prescott VA has one COVID patient.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability, visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 928-442-5103.

• For COVID-19 information en Español: www.azdhs.gov and click on the Spanish information link.