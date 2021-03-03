OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 03
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New age-based vaccine priority no longer specifically targets high-risk groups
Yavapai County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases and 1 less death

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe. (Christopher Dolan/AP, File)

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe. (Christopher Dolan/AP, File)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 3, 2021 1:37 p.m.

On Monday, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced it is doing away with vaccine priority numbered phases and switching to an age-based distribution model.

The state's new age-based priority system will no longer specifically target high-risk groups as it has since the start of the vaccination effort.

The change starts with vaccinating anyone 55 and older at two state-operated points of distribution (POD) in Maricopa County — the State Farm Stadium in Glendale and Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Yavapai and most other counties in the state are currently vaccinating groups in the original prioritized Phase 1B. These counties will transition into the age-based approach once they reach the designated parameters.

State health officials explained that the new system will be a more efficient way to reach Arizonans with serious underlying health conditions who weren't scheduled for vaccines until Phase 1C of the rollout.

With this distribution change most Arizonans with underlying medical conditions should be able to get vaccinated earlier in the process. The state will also start working with employers of certain essential workers, including restaurants, to accelerate the vaccination process for them, YCCHS stated in the release.

More than 1.9 million Arizonans have been vaccinated with their first dose of vaccine, of 17.5% of the population and more than 645,000 people are fully vaccinated with two doses. More than 69,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Yavapai County, with close to 20,000 residents fully vaccinated with two doses.

"The new hybrid model is an age-based distribution model, versus the numbered phases," Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) explained in a news release Wednesday. "Once 55% of the people in a targeted age group receive at least one dose of vaccine, currently 65+ in Yavapai County, the jurisdiction will move to the next age group."

Until then, the original numbered phases will continue to be used locally.

VACCINE PODS UPDATE

YCCHS announced Wednesday, March 2, it is now taking appointments for individuals in Phases 1A and Phase 1B. See the phase chart on the agency's Vaccine Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. Call 928-771-3122 to make an appointment.

Spectrum’s POD hours at Findlay Toyota Event Center in Prescott Valley are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, closed on Thursday and Friday. The Verde Valley Christian Church POD in Cottonwood is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can reach the Spectrum Call Center at 928-414-8884.

The YRMC POD at the old Sears building at Prescott Gateway Mall is operating 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. seven days a week. Currently, second doses have been the priority, with first dose appointments reopening beginning March 15. Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for updates.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases overnight and one death was removed from the dashboard count. One death was found to be in an assisted-living facility in another county, and many duplicated entries were found, for a net case count of negative 77, which has been adjusted on the county's COVID-19 dashboard.

The county has tested 102,603 residents for COVID-19 with 17,434 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 461 deaths.

YRMC is caring for 20 COVID-19 patients, 14 on the West campus, and six on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID patients and the Prescott VA has one COVID patient.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability, visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 928-442-5103.

• For COVID-19 information en Español: www.azdhs.gov and click on the Spanish information link.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County addresses changes, stipulations in vaccine priority for adults 55 and older
Vaccine supply shortage: No new appointments available at local POD sites
Appointments filling up fast at Yavapai County vaccine POD locations
Updated county vaccine sign-up form link for adults 65 and older
Older adults without internet connections lag in race to get COVID-19 vaccines
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries