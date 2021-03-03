Community Health Center hosts Women’s Health Day on March 18

Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) and Assured Imaging have partnered to host Women’s Health Day on Thursday, March 18, at the Prescott location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide on-site 3D mammograms.

According to research, fewer breast cancers are being diagnosed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the height of the pandemic, many health care institutions suspended their screening programs and weren’t offering mammography to patients. This resulted in a nearly 50% drop in new diagnosis, according to a study in Journal of the American Medical Association. Experts agree that one activity you should not postpone, or neglect is getting your routine cancer screenings. The goal of screening is to catch cancers early, and early-stage cancers are not only easier to treat than later-stage cancer, but the chance of survival is much higher.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline nationwide, patients are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to complete their routine screening along with any other routine health checkups. For this reason, CHCY will also be providing other services such as Pelvic Exams and Pap Tests, Flu Shots, Blood Pressure Test, and Colorectal Cancer Screening.

Assured Imaging is the nation’s leading provider of mobile digital mammography services. Utilizing both mobile digital 3D and 2D mammogram screenings, you will receive the latest in cutting-edge, proven technology.

CHCY wants to assure you that it has safety measures in place to mitigate the risk of disease transmission. These procedures include a universal mask policy; complete personal protective equipment (PPE); among other measures.

All services require an appointment; no walk-ins at this time. Call 928-583-1000 to schedule an appointment today.

Information provided by Yavapai County.