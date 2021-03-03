OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 03
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community Health Center hosts Women’s Health Day on March 18

Commmunity Health Center of Yavapai County Facebook image

Commmunity Health Center of Yavapai County Facebook image

Originally Published: March 3, 2021 7:05 p.m.

Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) and Assured Imaging have partnered to host Women’s Health Day on Thursday, March 18, at the Prescott location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide on-site 3D mammograms.

According to research, fewer breast cancers are being diagnosed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the height of the pandemic, many health care institutions suspended their screening programs and weren’t offering mammography to patients. This resulted in a nearly 50% drop in new diagnosis, according to a study in Journal of the American Medical Association. Experts agree that one activity you should not postpone, or neglect is getting your routine cancer screenings. The goal of screening is to catch cancers early, and early-stage cancers are not only easier to treat than later-stage cancer, but the chance of survival is much higher.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline nationwide, patients are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to complete their routine screening along with any other routine health checkups. For this reason, CHCY will also be providing other services such as Pelvic Exams and Pap Tests, Flu Shots, Blood Pressure Test, and Colorectal Cancer Screening.

Assured Imaging is the nation’s leading provider of mobile digital mammography services. Utilizing both mobile digital 3D and 2D mammogram screenings, you will receive the latest in cutting-edge, proven technology.

CHCY wants to assure you that it has safety measures in place to mitigate the risk of disease transmission. These procedures include a universal mask policy; complete personal protective equipment (PPE); among other measures.

All services require an appointment; no walk-ins at this time. Call 928-583-1000 to schedule an appointment today.

Information provided by Yavapai County.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

3D Tomosynthesis mammography units added to YRMC imaging sites
3D mammograms increase cancer screening detection, says YRMC
Community Health Center of Yavapai to host Women’s Health Day Oct. 20
Understand breast density with YRMC imaging experts
YRMC Imaging Experts: Understanding breast density
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries