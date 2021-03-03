Business Lift: The Purple Cat bookstore
The Purple Cat recently celebrated five years. We are proud to offer quality used books and audios, signed local authors’ books and friendly service. We also are a mini gallery, showcasing local artists’ works of various types. Our shop is whimsical, organized and fabulous. We have 3D bookmarks and colorful bags of many sizes and designs. Wander in our shop and see what you may find. We give Purple Cat store credit for your good used books and keep a request list for books you’re looking for. Pictured from left are Patty, owner Sheri Graham and Theresa. Hope to see you soon! (Courtesy)
The Purple Cat: 3180 Willow Creek Road in Prescott (near Method Coffee and Robeks in Fry’s center), 928-776-0116, thepurplecataz.com
