Scam alert: Ignore text messages telling you to update your license
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is warning residents that if you receive a text message telling you to update your Arizona driver’s license, do not open it or click on it.
“People should not be opening this link. They should delete it. They should not even look at it,” said Doug Nick, a spokesman for ADOT.
The agency reported receiving a significant amount of calls last month regarding the scam. The text messages are not from ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division, and most driver’s licenses in Arizona don’t expire until residents turn 65 years old, so a quick check of your license will also prove the message to be untrue.
The official websites for Arizonans to conduct personal ADOT business are ServiceArizona.com and azmvdnow.gov.
