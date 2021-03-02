Pet of the Week: Tango

Meet Tango, an approximately 3-4 year old Chihuahua mix.

Tango and his friend, Cash, came to the shelter together and are now looking for their new homes. Tango is house trained, and up to date on shots. He will be neutered soon. We are thinking that Tango would get along well with most other dogs, although he does appear to have a more dominant personality.

Tango would thrive in a home where his person is around most of the time. He is a snuggle bug and would enjoy the comforts of a nice, cozy lap!

If you would like to meet Tango, please call the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.