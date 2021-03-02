Obituary: Richard L. Comstock

Heaven just opened its doors to welcome home one of the kindest and most loving souls… Richard L. Comstock on Jan. 30, 2021. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and so much more to so many more.

Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Comstock; three daughters, Kelly Rezek, Kim Hazine and Kari Cherpin; along with five grandchildren, Amanda, Alissa, Emma, Dawson and Cayden; his sister, Judy Holmes; and his beloved dog, Ruger.

Richard was born in Nelson, Nebraska, in 1943. He met and married Kathy O’Connell there. Richard served as a police officer for Omaha, Nebraska Police Department, later moving to and joining Scottsdale, Arizona Police Department, and then retiring from Yavapai County as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Prescott, Arizona, thus serving his community for 33 years. He was also a pilot and taught flying lessons and founded the “Flying Fuzz Flying Club.”

Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, quad’ing and most everything outdoors. He was a S.W.A.T. sharpshooter and flew extradition for Yavapai County as a pilot.

But MOST of all, Richard loved his family! He adored the sound of children’s laughter, family gatherings, and holidays spent together. He had the most wonderful smile and never hesitated to let that shine through. His love of nature and animals was passed down to all of his children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank SANA, Circle of Life, and Maggie’s Hospice for their love and care for Richard.

A private service will be held honoring Richard where family and close friends will celebrate his life and memory. Richard will forever be loved, missed and always remembered!

