OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 02
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Richard L. Comstock

Originally Published: March 2, 2021 8:04 p.m.

Heaven just opened its doors to welcome home one of the kindest and most loving souls… Richard L. Comstock on Jan. 30, 2021. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and so much more to so many more.

Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Comstock; three daughters, Kelly Rezek, Kim Hazine and Kari Cherpin; along with five grandchildren, Amanda, Alissa, Emma, Dawson and Cayden; his sister, Judy Holmes; and his beloved dog, Ruger.

Richard was born in Nelson, Nebraska, in 1943. He met and married Kathy O’Connell there. Richard served as a police officer for Omaha, Nebraska Police Department, later moving to and joining Scottsdale, Arizona Police Department, and then retiring from Yavapai County as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Prescott, Arizona, thus serving his community for 33 years. He was also a pilot and taught flying lessons and founded the “Flying Fuzz Flying Club.”

Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, quad’ing and most everything outdoors. He was a S.W.A.T. sharpshooter and flew extradition for Yavapai County as a pilot.

But MOST of all, Richard loved his family! He adored the sound of children’s laughter, family gatherings, and holidays spent together. He had the most wonderful smile and never hesitated to let that shine through. His love of nature and animals was passed down to all of his children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank SANA, Circle of Life, and Maggie’s Hospice for their love and care for Richard.

A private service will be held honoring Richard where family and close friends will celebrate his life and memory. Richard will forever be loved, missed and always remembered!

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Roland D. Wood, 1925-2017
Obituary: Kevin Knauss
Obituary: William L. Comstock
Obituary: William L. Comstock
Obituary: James L. McLean

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries