Obituary: Charles 'Chuck' Webster

Charles “Chuck” Webster, 93, born June 21, 1926, passed away March 22, 2020. He and his wife, Joni, split their time between Lake Havasu City and Groom Creek, Arizona.

Chuck’s memorial — delayed a year because of COVID — will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Lake Havasu City. Masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Chuck’s name to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.

Information provided by the family.