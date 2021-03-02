County addresses changes, stipulations in vaccine priority for adults 55 and older

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced Monday, March 1, that the state adopted a new hybrid model for COVID-19 vaccine prioritization that at first glance implies adults 55 and older can now receive their shot. But there is a stipulation that impacts Yavapai County and other counties in the state that have not been able to reach the required parameters.

Gov. Doug Ducey and ADHS announced the new approach that provides Arizonans 55 and older vaccine eligibility along with frontline essential workers but the model only immediately launched in the Phoenix Metro area.

The change comes with a two-option data range requirement for transitioning the age-based eligibility. Local health departments may transition to the next younger age category when their communities reach 55% of that age category vaccinated, or they feel that there is no longer demand for vaccine, which is not the case for either option in Yavapai County.

"ADHS will be adding data to the AZDHS website showing the percent of the population vaccinated in each age category to provide information for when counties may be progressing to the next age category," Yavapai County Community Health Services explained in a news release on Tuesday. "This strategy allows everyone in the state to know approximately when they will be eligible to receive vaccine. Those with chronic conditions will be included in their respective age categories."

To date, Yavapai County has vaccinated about 44% of the 65 and older age group living in the county, YCCHS said. County health officials will monitor the data from ADHS until that benchmark is achieved.

To see the county's ongoing vaccination process, visit the ADHS Vaccine Eligibility Checker online at https://www.azdhs.gov.

VACCINE POD UPDATE

On Monday, Spectrum Healthcare changed its scheduling information for the Findlay Toyota Event Center point of distribution (POD) in Prescott Valley. The new operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday. The POD is now closed on Thursdays and Fridays due to limited vaccine supply, Spectrum Healthcare stated in a news release Monday.

Patients scheduled in Prescott Valley on Thursday or Friday will be contacted by text, email and phone to advise them of their new appointment time.

The operating hours for the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood will remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For questions regarding appointments with Spectrum Healthcare, contact their call center at 928-414-8884.

The YRMC POD at the old Sears building at Prescott Gateway Mall is operating 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. seven days a week. Currently, patients needing second doses have been the priority, with first dose appointments reopening beginning March 15.

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for appointment availability at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine for updates.

YAVAPAI COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County is averaging 20 new COVID-19 cases a day and reporting a total of five deaths since Friday, YCCHS stated in the release.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 102,422 residents for COVID-19 with 17,511 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 462 deaths.

With many cases cross referenced for duplicates, the data will be more accurate, the agency said. Close to 67,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Yavapai County, with 18,000 fully vaccinated with two doses.

YRMC is caring for 26 COVID-19 patients, 18 on the West campus, and eight on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID patients and the VA has one COVID patient.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability, visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 928-442-5103.

• For COVID-19 information en Español: www.azdhs.gov and click on the Spanish information link.